However, neither side has filed any official complaint so far, an officer of Chakdaha police station said.Sarkar alleged that TMC-aided goons were attempting to instill fear among people of the area and criticised the police for failing to provide them security.Adhikari, on the other hand, claimed that two BJP workers, identified as Bivas Mondal and Subrata Das, were critically injured in an attack allegedly orchestrated by local TMC leader Hossain Sheikh in Canning.Bloodshed returns to Bengal politics before Lok Sabha elections.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-03-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 16:56 IST
BJP MP alleges attack by TMC workers in Bengal
BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar on Sunday alleged that his vehicle was attacked by TMC cadres while he was on his way to attend a religious function in West Bengal's Nadia district.

The Ranaghat MP, who has been re-nominated by the BJP for the upcoming polls, claimed he was rescued by his security guards and party workers during the incident in Chakdaha area.

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition in state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, alleged that two BJP workers were injured after being attacked by the TMC in Canning area in South 24 Parganas district.

The ruling party in the state, however, dismissed the allegations and claimed that the violent incidents were a result of ''factional fighting'' within the BJP.

Police said a minor scuffle broke out between some supporters of the BJP and Trinamool Congress in Chakdaha area but no major injuries were reported.

''We are looking into the matter. However, neither side has filed any official complaint so far,'' an officer of Chakdaha police station said.

Sarkar alleged that TMC-aided goons were attempting to instill fear among people of the area and criticised the police for failing to provide them security.

Adhikari, on the other hand, claimed that two BJP workers, identified as Bivas Mondal and Subrata Das, were critically injured in an attack allegedly orchestrated by local TMC leader Hossain Sheikh in Canning.

''Bloodshed returns to Bengal politics before Lok Sabha elections. BJP4Bengal Karyakartas of Canning Purba assembly (seat) have been brutally attacked and assaulted by TMC goons. Hossain Sheikh, close aide of Canning Purba MLA Saokat Molla, whose reputation is akin to Shajahan Sheikh of Sandeshkhali, has perpetrated the heinous crime,'' Adhikari said in an X post.

''Some of our Karyakartas are critically injured including Bivas Mondal and Subrata Das, secretary and mandal president of Canning Purba Mandal no. 3, respectively. They have been admitted to Canning Sub Divisional Hospital for treatment,'' he added.

Dismissing the allegations, senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh claimed that the incidents were a result of infighting within the BJP.

''What Jagannath Sarkar says about the Ranaghat incident is nothing but a desperate attempt by the BJP to shift the blame on the Trinamool Congress. Let him first settle the squabbles within his own party. The TMC does not believe in attacking its political opponents,'' he said.

On the violence in Canning, he claimed that it was also a factional fight within the BJP.

