NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

BOM8 ELECTIONS-MH-DISPUTE-SEATS Dynasties, rivalries, changing dynamics give ruling alliance, MVA headaches in Sangli, Madha By Nikhil Deshmukh Mumbai The ruling alliance in Maharashtra as well as the Maha Vikas Aghadi are facing multiple problems in finalising names for some Lok Sabha seats like Sangli, Madha etc, prompting a flurry of meetings before five phase polls begin in the state on April 19.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 17:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 5:05 PM.

BOM3 MP-BHOJSHALA-SURVEY **** MP: ASI continues survey of disputed Bhojshala complex; mosque welfare body submits objections Dhar: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) continued the survey of the controversial Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district for the third day on Sunday. **** BOM4 ELECTIONS-MH-VOTERS **** LS polls: More than 40 per cent voters in 30-49 age group in Maharashtra Mumbai: More than 40 per cent of the total 9.2 crore persons eligible to vote in Maharashtra are in the age group of 30 to 49, as per the state electoral office data. **** BOM8 ELECTIONS-MH-DISPUTE-SEATS **** Dynasties, rivalries, changing dynamics give ruling alliance, MVA headaches in Sangli, Madha By Nikhil Deshmukh Mumbai: The ruling alliance in Maharashtra as well as the Maha Vikas Aghadi are facing multiple problems in finalising names for some Lok Sabha seats like Sangli, Madha etc, prompting a flurry of meetings before five phase polls begin in the state on April 19. **** BOM1 ELECTIONS-GJ-CONG-AAP **** LS polls: Cong, AAP tie-up aims to put up tough fight in Gujarat; BJP says its prospects unaffected By Parag Dave Ahmedabad: The Congress-Aam Aadmi Party tie-up in Gujarat is hoping to challenge the electoral hegemony of the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, while the ruling party is confident the opposition alliance will not affect its prospects. **** BOM5 ELECTIONS-MH-RAUT-AMBEDKAR **** Prakash Ambedkar calling off alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) unfortunate: Sanjay Raut Mumbai: A day after Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar said the alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) doesn't exist any longer, Sanjay Raut of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party termed it as a ''one-sided'' and unfortunate decision. **** BES 3 MH-BJP-SHARAD PAWAR **** Bawankule targets Sharad Pawar, says rumours of BJP intending to change Constitution unfortunate Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday said it was unfortunate that senior leaders like Sharad Pawar were part of the group spreading rumours that the BJP intended to change the Constitution. ****

