Left Menu

Democracy frozen, BJP-led Centre misusing agencies: Cong

Thakur also accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of murdering democracy by misusing central agencies.The Income Tax Department has now frozen our bank accounts after seven years on the basis of the 2017-18 case...Democracy has been murdered in the country..., he said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 24-03-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 17:15 IST
Democracy frozen, BJP-led Centre misusing agencies: Cong
  • Country:
  • India

Alleging that democracy was "frozen" in the country, the Congress on Sunday claimed that the BJP-led government at the Centre wants to weaken the grand old party financially by freezing its bank accounts.

Congress' Jharkhand unit chief Rajesh Thakur termed the freezing of its bank accounts as a ''well-calculated move'' to cripple the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. ''Just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, our accounts have been frozen to cripple the party financially. This is not just an attack by the Narendra Modi government on the Congress but an attack on India's democracy...We are not able to utilise Rs 285 crore lying in our bank accounts,'' Thakur told reporters here.

Despite this ''systematic effort to cripple the Congress financially'', the party is doing its best for the election campaign.

He alleged that the ''accounts of the Congress were frozen at the behest of the BJP, while a recovery of Rs 210 crore has been sought for the delay in filing returns''. Thakur also accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of ''murdering democracy by misusing central agencies''.

''The Income Tax Department has now frozen our bank accounts after seven years on the basis of the 2017-18 case...Democracy has been murdered in the country...,'' he said. Senior Congress leaders, including its president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, had earlier put the spotlight on their party's precarious financial condition ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The state Congress chief also alleged that ''those groups who were providing donations to the BJP were thriving''.

He also claimed that the ''misuse of the central agencies by the BJP and their corruption was evident through the electoral bond scam''. Besides, Thakur said that the timing of the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal makes it clear that the BJP has ''no respect for the democratic process''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024