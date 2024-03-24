Left Menu

Ex-Rajya Sabha member Mir Mohammad Fayaz back in PDP after three years

Former Rajya Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir Mir Mohammad Fayaz on Sunday returned to the Peoples Democratic Party PDP after three years.Fayaz joined the PDP here in the presence of party president Mehbooba Mufti.In a post on X, the PDP said, Former MP FayazMiroffice rejoins PDP today.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-03-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 19:57 IST
Ex-Rajya Sabha member Mir Mohammad Fayaz back in PDP after three years
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajya Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir Mir Mohammad Fayaz on Sunday returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after three years.

Fayaz joined the PDP here in the presence of party president Mehbooba Mufti.

In a post on X, the PDP said, ''Former MP @FayazMiroffice rejoins PDP today. Party President @MehboobaMufti welcomed him into the partyfold.'' Fayaz was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2015. He resigned from the PDP in 2021, two years after the abrogation of Article 370, and joined the Sajad Lone-led People's Conference the same year.

He quit active politics in September last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024