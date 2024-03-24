Ex-Rajya Sabha member Mir Mohammad Fayaz back in PDP after three years

Former Rajya Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir Mir Mohammad Fayaz on Sunday returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after three years.

Fayaz joined the PDP here in the presence of party president Mehbooba Mufti.

In a post on X, the PDP said, ''Former MP @FayazMiroffice rejoins PDP today. Party President @MehboobaMufti welcomed him into the partyfold.'' Fayaz was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2015. He resigned from the PDP in 2021, two years after the abrogation of Article 370, and joined the Sajad Lone-led People's Conference the same year.

He quit active politics in September last year.

