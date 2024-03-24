Ex-Rajya Sabha member Mir Mohammad Fayaz back in PDP after three years
Former Rajya Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir Mir Mohammad Fayaz on Sunday returned to the Peoples Democratic Party PDP after three years.Fayaz joined the PDP here in the presence of party president Mehbooba Mufti.In a post on X, the PDP said, Former MP FayazMiroffice rejoins PDP today.
- Country:
- India
Former Rajya Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir Mir Mohammad Fayaz on Sunday returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after three years.
Fayaz joined the PDP here in the presence of party president Mehbooba Mufti.
In a post on X, the PDP said, ''Former MP @FayazMiroffice rejoins PDP today. Party President @MehboobaMufti welcomed him into the partyfold.'' Fayaz was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2015. He resigned from the PDP in 2021, two years after the abrogation of Article 370, and joined the Sajad Lone-led People's Conference the same year.
He quit active politics in September last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir Mir Mohammad Fayaz
- Jammu
- Article 370
- Party
- Mehbooba Mufti
- Fayaz
- Rajya Sabha
ALSO READ
J-K: Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar highway for road widening work
Former Cong ministers Rajendra Yadav and Lal Chand Kataria, ex-MLAs Richpal Mirdha and Alok Beniwal reach BJP office to join party.
BJP Hisar MP Brijendra Singh quits party, joins Congress
BJP Hisar MP Brijendra Singh quits party due to 'compelling political reasons'
Brijendra Singh, BJP MP from Hisar in Haryana, resigns from primary membership of party.