Shiv Sena workers burn photo of Omar Abdullah over Maharashtra Bhavan remark

Activists of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday burnt a picture of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in Thane alleging he has opposed the construction of Maharashtra Bhavan in Budgam. Protesters shouted slogans against the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir at the main square in Thane city and attempted to set his effigy ablaze but police foiled their plan. The activists then set Abdullah's photo on fire. Shiv Sena spokesman Rahul Londe said Abdullah has made an anti-Maharashtra statement by opposing the proposed Bhavan. At another location, a local leader of Shiv Sena tried to lit the Holi bonfire with the picture of Abdullah mounted on the top, but police intervened. Notably, Shiv Sena secretary and MLA Manisha Kayande on Friday told reporters that Omar Abdullah would not be allowed to enter Maharashtra if he ''threatens'' Maharashtrians. "Why is Omar Abdullah opposing the Maharashtra Bhavan? He studied in Mumbai when the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was violent. It is Maharashtra where he stayed and completed his graduation. Has he forgotten that?" questioned Kayande. She claimed that Abdullah while campaigning for Lok Sabha elections, had said that if their government comes to power in Jammu and Kashmir, they will review and shut the Maharashtra Bhavan.

"Don't threaten us, otherwise we will ensure that you do not enter Maharashtra. We will not tolerate such hostile behaviour towards Maharashtra," said Kayande. Notably, the state government has decided to purchase land in Jammu and Kashmir to construct the Bhavan for devotees and tourists from the state which will be constructed on a 2.5 acre land at Budgam in Srinagar.

Kayande also questioned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's ''silence'' on remarks made by Abdullah. "Uddhav Thackeray is part of the gang that wants to bring back Article 370, the abrogation of which was the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray," Kayande alleged.

''Balasaheb Thackeray would not have tolerated the thought of not allowing Maharashtra Bhavan in J&K. It is extremely shameful that Uddhav Thackeray sat beside Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during the INDIA alliance event at Shivaji Park. Why is he silent? Does Uddhav Thackeray agree with Omar Abdullah?'' she questioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)