AIADMK chief Palaniswami says LS poll fight between his party and ruling DMK

Downplaying the BJP-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday asserted that the contest is confined to his party and the ruling DMK, which he dubbed a ''family party, a corporate company.'' Launching the Lok Sabha election campaign of his party and allies, Palaniswami, a former Chief Minister said the Centre's Madurai AIIMS project was launched in Tamil Nadu due to the AIADMK regime (2011-21).

''What did you do?'' he asked the DMK on project completion as it had as many as 38 MPs in Lok Sabha (2019-24).

Referring to Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin showing a 'brick' in his campaign in previous polls to indicate that the AIIMS project was a non-starter, Palaniswami said there was no use displaying a brick in public.

''He (Udhayanidhi) is showing brick for publicity. Please change the script,'' he told the DMK. The project issue should have been taken up in the Parliament by the DMK to exert pressure on the Centre to complete it.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, DMK and allies got 38 MPs from Tamil Nadu. They could have ''shown the brick there (Lok Sabha)'' to receive funds and complete that project. They did not have the courage to do that and they were mute, he alleged.

The AIIMS in Tamil Nadu was announced in the union budget of 2015-16 and it is among the key campaign points of the ruling DMK to target the BJP-led Centre.

Stalin has been consistently alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not bring any special project to Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami said though his party the AIADMK, the DMK and BJP led separate fronts for the Lok Sabha polls, the fight is only between his party and the ruling DMK.

The former chief minister alleged Stalin was a puppet and asked what could be expected from him. ''What did CM Stalin achieve in three years after assuming power,''? he asked.

He alleged the DMK is a family party and a corporate company with an aim to ''loot'' at the Centre and in Tamil Nadu as well and that is why it is desperate to capture power at the Centre.

The AIADMK chief claimed that there was nothing to showcase for the ruling party as its achievements and Chief Minister M K Stalin merely blamed him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Lok Sabha election campaign. The AIADMK leader said his party was not concerned about Stalin's criticism against the prime minister.

On the NEET issue, Palaniswami dared the DMK leadership for a debate over which regime introduced NEET. Furthermore, Palaniswami, leader of the opposition said it was the UPA regime --in which Congress and DMK were key constituents-- that introduced NEET in 2010.

Both the grand old party and the DMK deceived Tamil Nadu people on NEET through lies, he alleged.

Getting NEET scrapped was an important promise made by the DMK ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls and it continues to be a key issue in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK was successful in establishing as many as 11 medical colleges in the state in a single year during its regime.

Also, the AIADMK regime provided 7.5 per cent reservation to government school students in medical colleges. ''This is achievement. Just words are not sufficient.'' The former chief minister also listed projects including roads, bridges, check dams and Metro Rail project as AIADMK's achievements. He blamed the DMK for stalling projects like Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery (Cauvery rejuvenation plan).

Palaniswami, referring to the INDIA bloc meet held at Bengaluru last year, said had Stalin sought Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu when he met Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM, DK Shivakumar ahead of the start of that opposition meeting, the neighbouring state would have released water. However, Stalin did not even seek water.

Due to inadequate water, short-term paddy crop ''Kuruvai'' in about 3.5 lakh acre withered.

''Tears of Tamil Nadu's delta farmers will bring defeat to DMK.'' Karnataka says it will not give Cauvery water and asserts it will build Mekedatu dam across Cauvery river. Stalin is however silent. ''In Lok Sabha polls, teach lesson to Stalin who betrays Tamil Nadu and its farmers.'' DMDK chief Premalatha Vijayakanth, Puthiya Tamizhagam founder leader K Krishnasamy, SDPI state unit chief Nellai Mubarak, All India Forward Bloc general secretary and former legislator, PV Kathiravan took part in the grand public meeting held by the AIADMK.

All the 39 candidates of the AIADMK and its allies were formally introduced to the people in the rally.

On Sunday morning, Palaniswami worshipped at the Lord Perumal temple in his home district of Salem and sought votes for the nominees of his party and allies by distributing pamphlets.

Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats and the state goes to polls on April 19.

