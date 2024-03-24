Left Menu

PM Modi has made 'corrupt-mukt Congress': Congress after Naveen Jindal joins BJP

And after making ZERO contributions to the party in the last ten years, saying I am resigning from it is a big joke, Ramesh said in a post on X soon after Jindal joined the BJP.The Congress leader also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The PM wanted a Congress-mukt Bharat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 23:34 IST
PM Modi has made 'corrupt-mukt Congress': Congress after Naveen Jindal joins BJP
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday took a swipe at the BJP soon after industrialist Naveen Jindal joined the party and said this had to happen ''when you need a giant size washing machine''.

''When you need a giant-size washing machine, this had to happen. And after making ZERO contributions to the party in the last ten years, saying I am resigning from it is a big joke,'' Ramesh said in a post on X soon after Jindal joined the BJP.

The Congress leader also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''The PM wanted a Congress-mukt Bharat. Instead he has made a Corrupt-mukt Congress by deploying so many washing machines along with the ED and the CBI to force corrupt Congressmen to flee to his embrace!'' he said in another post.

Jindal, who represented Kurukshetra constituency in the Lok Sabha from 2004-14 as a Congress MP, announced his resignation on X just before he joined the BJP.

''I represented the Congress Party in the Parliament as an MP from Kurukshetra for 10 years. I thank the Congress leadership and the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Today, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress Party,'' he said, tagging Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024