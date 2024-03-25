Left Menu

Odisha: BJP leader Kharabela Swain says he would contest Balasore Lok Sabha seat as Independent

I have performed the duties assigned to me by the party, he said.Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari and Mayurbhanj MP Bisheswar Tudu, who too were denied tickets by the BJP, refused to comment. Tudu is a Union minister.The BJP on Sunday announced candidates for 18 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, dropping four sitting MPs.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-03-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 14:08 IST
Odisha: BJP leader Kharabela Swain says he would contest Balasore Lok Sabha seat as Independent
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader MA Kharabela Swain on Monday announced that he will fight the Lok Sabha elections from the Balasore seat in Odisha as an Independent candidate.

He made the announcement a day after the BJP re-nominated its incumbent MP in the seat Pratap Sarangi, a former union minister.

''I will contest from the Balasore Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming election as an Independent candidate. I will campaign in the name of PM Narendra Modi. Let the people decide who is the real BJP,'' Swain told a press conference.

He said he wouldn't quit the BJP, but the party can take action against him.

''I will join the BJP after winning the elections,'' he added, exuding confidence.

Swain, a former MP, alleged that a ''group of conspirators'' within the BJP were responsible for the denial of ticket to him.

He represented the Balasore seat from 1998 to 2009. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he contested from Kandhamal but was defeated by BJD's Achyutananda Samanta. Meanwhile, BJP's Kalahandi MP Basant Kumar Panda, who was also dropped, said he was a party worker and would continue to remain so.

''I welcome the decision of the party. Change is natural and we should respect it. I have performed the duties assigned to me by the party,'' he said.

Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari and Mayurbhanj MP Bisheswar Tudu, who too were denied tickets by the BJP, refused to comment. Tudu is a Union minister.

The BJP on Sunday announced candidates for 18 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, dropping four sitting MPs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024