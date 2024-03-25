Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-03-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 15:15 IST
RLP's Hanuman Beniwal to contest LS polls from Rajasthan's Nagaur seat
The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) announced on Monday that its convener Hanuman Beniwal will contest the upcoming Lok Sahha elections from Rajasthan's Nagaur seat as an INDIA bloc candidate.

The Congress, which is also part of the opposition INDIA bloc, on Saturday announced candidates for two more Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan but left Nagaur seat for the RLP.

In a release, the RLP said Beniwal will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Nagaur as an INDIA bloc candidate.

Beniwal had won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but it fell vacant as he resigned as MP after being elected as MLA from Khinwsar in Nagaur district in December last year.

The RLP chief is pitted against BJP candidate Jyoti Mirdha, both Jat leaders.

Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases -- on April 19 and 26.

Nagaur is among the 12 Lok Sabha seats where elections will be held in the first phase.

A former BJP ally, Beniwal parted ways with the NDA in December 2020 over the farmers' protest.

