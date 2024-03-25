Ukraine's foreign minister calls for more air defences after missile attack on Kyiv

The Ukrainian foreign minister called on international allies to supply more air defences to his country following a Russian missile attack on Kyiv on Monday morning.

"There are no atrocities Russian bastards would not commit, including an attempt of a ballistic strike at the heart of a multimillion city," Dmytro Kuleba, the minister, said on X. "This is a reminder that Ukraine urgently requires more air defense, particularly Patriot systems and missiles capable of repelling any Russian attack," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)