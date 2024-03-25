Left Menu

Ukraine's foreign minister calls for more air defences after missile attack on Kyiv

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 15:31 IST
The Ukrainian foreign minister called on international allies to supply more air defences to his country following a Russian missile attack on Kyiv on Monday morning.

"There are no atrocities Russian bastards would not commit, including an attempt of a ballistic strike at the heart of a multimillion city," Dmytro Kuleba, the minister, said on X. "This is a reminder that Ukraine urgently requires more air defense, particularly Patriot systems and missiles capable of repelling any Russian attack," he said.

