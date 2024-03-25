Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION: BOM14 MP-TEMPLE-3RD LD-FIRE **** MP: 14 injured in Mahakal Temple fire; CM announces assistance of Rs 1 lakh each, free treatment Ujjain: Fourteen priests, including 'sevaks' (assistants), were injured in a fire that broke out in the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday during 'bhasma aarti', an official said. **** DEL9 CONG-LS-CANDIDATES **** LS polls: Congress releases sixth list, fields Prahlad Gunjal against Om Birla from Kota New Delhi: The Congress on Monday announced its sixth list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Prahlad Gunjal from Kota to take on outgoing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. **** DEL8 ELECTIONS-RJ-RLP-BENIWAL **** RLP's Hanuman Beniwal to contest LS polls from Rajasthan's Nagaur seat Jaipur: The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) announced on Monday that its convener Hanuman Beniwal will contest the upcoming Lok Sahha elections from Rajasthan's Nagaur seat as an INDIA bloc candidate. **** MDS12 KL-VIJAYAN-RSS-LD-MUSLIM **** Will Sangh Parivar abandon slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' coined by a Muslim, Kerala CM asks Malappuram (Kerala): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the slogans 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Hind' were first raised by two Muslims and asked whether the Sangh Parivar would be ready to abandon them. **** FOREIGN: FGN29 SINGAPORE-JAISHANKAR-2NDLD MEETINGS **** Jaishankar meets Singapore PM Lee & senior ministers to further deepen bilateral ties Singapore: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday called on Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and other senior ministers and discussed ways to further the strategic bilateral ties, and the situation in the Indo-Pacific and West Asia regions. By Gurdip Singh **** FGN28 CHINA-INDIA-ARUNACHAL-REAX **** China continues to harp on its claim over Arunachal Pradesh Beijing: China on Monday continued to claim that Arunachal Pradesh is part of its territory, notwithstanding India dismissing Beijing's claim as ''absurd'' and ''ludicrous''. By K J M Varma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)