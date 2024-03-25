Left Menu

Bulgaria's prime minister-designate withdraws after talks between political coalitions fail

Bulgarias prime minister-designate withdrew her nomination on Monday after negotiations between two political coalitions failed, which could send the European Unions poorest member country into a new crisis.Maria Gabriel, a former EU commissioner, had been proposed by the largest group in parliament, the centre-right GERB-UDF coalition, to form a new government.

PTI | Sofia | Updated: 25-03-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 19:01 IST
Bulgaria's prime minister-designate withdraws after talks between political coalitions fail
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgaria's prime minister-designate withdrew her nomination on Monday after negotiations between two political coalitions failed, which could send the European Union's poorest member country into a new crisis.

Maria Gabriel, a former EU commissioner, had been proposed by the largest group in parliament, the centre-right GERB-UDF coalition, to form a new government. But hours ahead of her withdrawal, she and her negotiating team told reporters that it was "all over" and Bulgaria was heading to early elections.

The withdrawal follows two weeks of negotiations between GERB-UDF and the reformist coalition led by We Continue the Change over what was supposed to be an agreed-upon rotation.

After April's election, the political rivals struck a deal that each would hold the top job of prime minister for nine months at a time.

Under the deal, outgoing Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov of the reformist coalition stepped down on March 6 and was expected to be replaced by Gabriel, who previously served as deputy head of government and foreign minister.

The two coalitions failed in their attempt to achieve a smooth transition of power and instead accused each other of blowing up the negotiations. The talks turned into partisan wrangling over issues linked to judicial reform, leadership of the security services and the lineup of Gabriel's Cabinet.

In a televised address late Sunday, Denkov appealed to GERB-UDF to "instead of throwing the country into chaos" keep their word, sign the agreement and vote for a government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
Philippine summons Chinese diplomat over coastguard's 'aggressive' actions

Philippine summons Chinese diplomat over coastguard's 'aggressive' actions

Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024