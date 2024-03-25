Rio appeals to people of NE to elect NDA candidates for development

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday called upon the people of the northeast to support the NDA by electing its candidates in the Lok Sabha election so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could continue to work for the country with new vigour.

Rio said this while addressing the election campaign launch programme of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate Chumben Murry for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland at Chumoukedima.

''The northeast should give our unwavering support to the NDA government through the backing of the elected MPs so that our Prime Minister Modi will continue to work for the country and particularly for the NE with new vigour,'' he said.

Murry is the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) nominee and consensus candidate of the Peoples' Democratic Alliance (PDA) government in Nagaland. PDA is composed of NDPP, BJP, NCP, National Peoples' Party, LJP (Ram Vilas), Naga People's Front (NPF), RPI (Athawale), JD(U) and Independent legislators.

Rio said his government is committed to resolve the Naga political issue which is the desire of the Naga people.

The Naga issue needs to be resolved and the state government is committed for it, he asserted.

''The state has many agendas and problems, but what brought us together is the Naga political issue and it needs to be resolved as it is the voice of the Naga people'', he said.

The visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the country to another level and the NDPP is happy to be an alliance partner of the BJP, he said.

He expressed confidence that the third innings of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre would bring more development and prosperity for Nagaland in particular and the North East in general.

He asked the electorate to unitedly vote for the PDA candidate as this would create stronger platform to resolve various issues faced by the Nagas, be it problems of Eastern Nagaland or the Naga political issue or the local issues.

''Let us all do our duty and ensure that we unite people to resolve all issues'', appealed Rio.

Rio also expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA will retain power with a huge majority at the Centre.

BJP national spokesperson and Nagaland In-charge, Nalin Kohli claimed that the PDA candidate will win as all the political parties and the people of Nagaland are together, but the only concern is the victory margin.

Murry said for the state to progress there is a need for unity among the Nagas. Coming together of all MLAs is not only a show of strength but also a show of unity, he said.

Elections to the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland will be held on April 19.

