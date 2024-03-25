Akhilesh Yadav pulls up BJP, says some people like only one colour

Taking a veiled jibe at the BJP without taking its name, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said Holi is a multi-coloured festival but some people like only one colour.

Addressing the Holi Milan function in his native village Saifai in Etawah, Yadav said, ''Holi festival is giving us an opportunity to celebrate happiness, embrace each other. You and I should take a pledge that we will continue to fight against injustice. This (Holi) is a multi-coloured festival, some people do not like colours, they like only one colour. But our democracy will be strengthened, there will be people of different ideologies and different thought processes in it.'' ''This (Lok Sabha) election is an examination for you and me, along with that of the future of the country and democracy. If democracy survives, then the rights, which we have got will also survive,'' he added.

Yadav said, ''There has been no examination conducted by the government left whose question paper has not leaked. The government is deliberately getting the question paper leaked, as it does not want to give jobs. If they will give jobs, they will also have to give reservation. If in the coming 10 years, the BJP stays (in power), they will also not allow marriages to happen, as one will turn old by then, while waiting for a job.'' The SP chief also said that inflation is at its peak.

Citing the NCRB figures, he said that NCRB figures say that during the BJP's tenure, one lakh farmers have committed suicide.

He sought to know that when one lakh farmers of the country are committing suicide then tell me how that country will become a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

The youngsters do not have jobs, industries and factories are not being set up, and the government has shown big dreams by calling industrialists. But, there is not even a single factory, he said.

On the electoral bonds, Yadav said, ''Everybody knows where the maximum electoral bonds have gone. People give 'chanda' (donation) voluntarily or in order to help (others). But, where ED, CBI and IT are pressed for recovery, that is 'vasooli'. The maximum 'bandbaja' (noise) over electoral bonds is being made by the BJP. If somebody gives money to the BJP, then it is donation, and if it is given to someone else, it is black money.'' On allegations of 'parivarvaad' (dynastic politics), the SP chief said that the BJP should make a promise that it will not give (poll) to any family person, nor will they seek votes from any family person, if they are really against the family persons.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Monday said that people are fed up with the BJP, which made ''false and hollow'' promises and have decided to vote for his party.

Talking to reporters in Saifai on the occasion of Holi, Yadav said, ''Everyone is fed up with the BJP. Inflation, taxes, unemployment and corruption are at its peak. The promises the BJP made were false and hollow. This time people will ensure victory for the SP candidates.'' ''If we win UP, the BJP will be wiped out,'' he added.

The candidates on remaining seats will be declared soon, the SP national general secretary said.

Asked whether there are chances of his son, Aditya Yadav, contesting from Buduan in his place, Yadav said, ''As of now, It's I who would be contesting.'' ''Whatever directions the party will give, I will follow,'' he said.

Yadav has been declared party candidate from Budaun seat.

Talking to reporters on Holi, another family member and party leader Ramgopal Yadav said ''as Bhakt Prahlad destroyed Holika, they (voters) should also remove all evils spread from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh''.

The Yadav clan celebrates Holi in its ancestral Saifai village.

As usual, a stage was set up in the village where the family members, including the SP chief gathered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)