Nomination filing process begins for bypolls to 4 Jharkhand Lok Sabha seats

From the INDIA bloc, JMM has fielded its Tundi MLA Mathura Mahto from the Giridih seat and Bahragora legislator Samir Kumar Mohanty from the Jamshedpur seat, while Congress has fielded Anupama Singh, wife for Bermo legislator Jai Mangal Singh, from Dhanbad, Yashaswini Sahay, a political newbie and daughter of former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay, from Ranchi Lok Sabha seat.

The nomination process for four Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand where elections will be held on May 25 commenced on Monday with the issuance of the notification for the sixth phase of polls in the country, an official said. The four constituencies that would go to polls on May 25 are Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi and Jamshedpur. The nomination exercise started at 11 am and will continue till 3 pm every day till the last date of the process for the phase on May 6, the election official said.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on May 7 and the last day of withdrawing nomination is May 9.

The INDIA bloc and the NDA have declared their candidates for the four seats in the phase. AJSU party, an ally in BJP-led NDA, has fielded its sitting MP Chandra Prakash Chaudhary from Giridih Lok Sabha seat, while BJP has fielded its Baghmara MLA Dulu Mahto from Dhanbad seat, incumbent MP Sanjay Seth from Ranchi and sitting MP Bidyut Baran Mahto from Jamshedpur seat. From the INDIA bloc, JMM has fielded its Tundi MLA Mathura Mahto from the Giridih seat and Bahragora legislator Samir Kumar Mohanty from the Jamshedpur seat, while Congress has fielded Anupama Singh, wife for Bermo legislator Jai Mangal Singh, from Dhanbad, Yashaswini Sahay, a political newbie and daughter of former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay, from Ranchi Lok Sabha seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

