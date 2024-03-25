Left Menu

Senegal's opposition candidate Faye won 54% of vote, provisional results show

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 25-03-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 22:05 IST
Opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye won about 53.7% of votes in Senegal's presidential election, with ruling coalition candidate Amadou Ba taking 36.2%, the country's electoral commission told Reuters on Monday.

The commission said those provisional results were based on vote tallies from 90% of polling stations.

 

