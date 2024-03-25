Minor girl raped: AAP slams BJP and LG over law and order situation

The AAP volunteers staged a protest outside the Mandawali police station here on Sunday demanding strict action against the culprits of rape with a minor girl.

Led by AAP's East Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate Kuldeep Kumar, the protesters demanded hanging of the perpetrators and handed over a memorandum to the police.

''Crime is continuously increasing in Delhi and such incidents are being seen and heard regularly,'' Kumar said slamming the BJP MPs and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for not taking any concrete steps regarding law and order situation.

If strict action is not taken against the culprits, the AAP volunteers will gherao the LG's office and the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)