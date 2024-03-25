Left Menu

Israeli minister quits Netanyahu's unity government, saying he was sidelined

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-03-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 23:54 IST
Israeli minister Gideon Saar said on Monday he had resigned from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's emergency unity government after he was not included in the highest-level war cabinet.

Saar joined the unity government along with several other members of the opposition after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack. His departure, along with another of his allies, is not expected to affect the stability of Netanyahu's government, which still controls a clear majority in parliament.

