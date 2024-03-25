Israeli minister quits Netanyahu's unity government, saying he was sidelined
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-03-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 23:54 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli minister Gideon Saar said on Monday he had resigned from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's emergency unity government after he was not included in the highest-level war cabinet.
Saar joined the unity government along with several other members of the opposition after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack. His departure, along with another of his allies, is not expected to affect the stability of Netanyahu's government, which still controls a clear majority in parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Netanyahu
- Gideon Saar
- Israeli
- Saar
- Hamas
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli PM Netanyahu reiterates intent to begin military operations in Rafah
Benjamin Netanyahu says Turkish President supports murderers and rapists
Netanyahu defies Biden's 'red line,' vows to invade Rafah despite warnings
Netanyahu calls for more prison space for captured terrorists
Biden says he not scheduled a meeting with Israel's Netanyahu