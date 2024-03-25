Left Menu

White House: Not seen indications or plan for Rafah invasion in coming days

The White House said on Monday it has not seen indications or a plan for an Israeli invasion of Rafah, Gaza's southernmost town on the Egyptian border, in the coming days.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2024 23:58 IST
The White House said on Monday it has not seen indications or a plan for an Israeli invasion of Rafah, Gaza's southernmost town on the Egyptian border, in the coming days. "We haven't seen any indication that the Israelis are imminently getting ready to conduct a ground operation in Rafah," White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters. "There's no sense right now that this is about to happen in coming days," he said.

Earlier on Monday, the White House said it was disappointed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had canceled a high-level Israeli delegation's planned visit to Washington.

