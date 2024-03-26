"Solve health issues in Delhi...": CM Kejriwal issues second order to Saurabh Bharadwaj from ED custody

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that despite being in the custody of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued a second order on Tuesday instructing Health Minister Bharadwaj to address health issues in the national capital. Addressing a press conference here, Saurabh Bharadwaj said that, despite being in ED custody, the Delhi CM is worried about the health care of the state.

"Despite being in ED custody, Arvind Kejriwal is worried about the health of the people of Delhi. He is worried that because he is jailed, the people of Delhi should not suffer because of it," Saurabh Bharadwaj said. He further said that the Delhi CM has directed him to take steps to resolve the issues faced by Delhi's people.

"The CM has received information that people are facing difficulties in the tests carried out at the Mohalla clinics. He has issued me a direction in this regard. In his direction, he said that free medicines are not available in some of the Delhi hospitals and mohalla clinics. Besides, free tests are also not being conducted in some of them. He has directed me to solve these issues," he added. Bharadwaj further said that the Delhi CM wants to assure the people of Delhi that even of the CM is in jail he is thinking about people of the national capital.

"I want to assure the people of Delhi that even of your CM is in jail, he is only thinking about you," he said. Earlier on March 24, Delhi Minister Atishi said despite being in the custody of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), the former was still alive to the needs and problems of the people in the national capital.

CM Arvind Kejriwal issued his first executive order from ED custody earlier, on Sunday. Reading out from the copy of the order issued by Kejriwal at a press conference in the national capital, Atishi said on Sunday, "Even in this situation, he is not thinking about himself but the people of Delhi and their problems."

"When this document came to me along with his direction, I had tears in my eyes. If there's anyone who thinks about the bread-and-butter issues of the people, their problems related to water supply and cleaning of sewer lines, even under such extreme duress, it is Arvind Kejriwal," the AAP leader had said. "Arvind Kejriwal does not think of himself only as the chief minister of Delhi. He considers the two crore people of Delhi as his family members. He has been running Delhi for the last nine years in the same way as the head of a family takes care of his loved ones," the AAP leader added.

The Aam Aadmi Party has called for a 'gherao' at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to register its protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case on Tuesday. According to the Delhi Police, the security at PM Modi's residence has been strengthened and they have not granted permission to the AAP to hold any protests.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Devesh Kumar Mahla said, "No permission has been granted (to AAP for protest). We have made sufficient deployment at the PM residence and Patel Chowk metro station to maintain law and order. No march or demonstration will be allowed. No routes diversions done." Paramilitary personnel in anti-riot gear have been deployed on the road leading to the prime minister's residence and outside the Patel Chowk metro station.

Traffic movement is likely to be affected in several parts of Delhi. In an advirsory about the traffic restrictions, the Delhi Police said, "No vehicles will be permitted to stop or park anywhere on Tughlak road, Safdarjung Road, or Kemal Ataturk Marg. General entry for public will not be allowed." "Vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions. Towed vehicles would be parked in traffic pit at Kali Bari Marg," the Delhi traffic police advisory read.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that the Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station will continue to remain closed until further notice in view of the Aam Adami Party's call to 'gherao' of Prime Minister residence against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. According to the DMRC, gate no 3 of Patel Chowk Metro Station and gate no 5 of Central Secretariat Metro Station will also remain closed till further notice.

"Due to security reasons, entry/exit at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station, Gate no 3 of Patel Chowk Metro Station and Gate no 5 of Central Secretariat Metro station will remain closed till further notice," the DMRC said. A rally will also be organised by the INDIA bloc on March 31 against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 night in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case. Arvind Kejriwal was on March 22, remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for seven days, i.e., till March 28, a day after he was arrested by the probe agency in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped. (ANI)

