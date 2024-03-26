"Won't sleep until we send PM Modi, BJP home," Udhayanidhi Stalin reacts to PM Modi's 'sleepless' remarks

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "sleepless" remarks and asserted that the DMK party is not going to sleep till the party sends PM Modi and the BJP back home in the Lok Sabha elections. "PM Modi says DMK is unable to sleep. Yes, our sleep is lost until we send you home. We are not going to sleep till we make the BJP go home. The gas cylinder in 2014 was Rs 450 and now it's Rs 1200. Since the election came, PM Modi has done drama and decreased Rs 100. After the elections, he will again increase the price of cylinders by Rs 500," Udhayanidhi said addressing a campaign rally in Thiruvanamalai district.

The DMK leader said that last year, in December, during the time of Cyclone Michaung, PM Modi did not visit Tamil Nadu but since the elections are nearby, the Prime Minister is visiting the state. "Our CM has sought funds for Tami Nadu post cyclone from the centre, but not even a single rupee has been given to us till now. In the next 22 days, our cadres will go to each and every house, take responsibility and make sure you all make DMK win," he added.

He further said that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister would give petrol for Rs 75 and diesel for Rs 65. "June 3 marks the 100th birth anniversary of (late politician and former chief minister) M Karunanidhi and June 4 is Lok Sabha election counting. We will give a gift by winning all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," said the DMK leader.

Earlier on March 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress and said that the 'ghamandia' alliance is afraid of the pace at which development is being undertaken by the present government in the country. "The Congress and its 'ghamandia' alliance have problems with the inauguration of these development projects. They are sleepless because of these development projects. The Congress doesn't have the strength to talk about development. When I inaugurate developmental projects, they call it the 'Chunavi strategy'. Negativity, and only negativity, is the true characteristic of Congress," PM Modi said.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged the people to utilise their votes to elect a 'humane Prime Minister'. While addressing the voters in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli, CM Stalin said that the people's vote will decide if someone who respects the state and not hate the Tamilians becomes the PM.

Voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19. In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, and AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state.

In 2019, DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with a 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with a 12.9 per cent vote and CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

