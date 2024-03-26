Ship that collided with Baltimore bridge sailed on Maersk route
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 26-03-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 15:25 IST
- Country:
- Norway
The Dali container vessel that collided on Tuesday with a bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, was scheduled to sail on shipping company Maersk's route to Sri Lanka, the Danish company's website showed.
A Maersk spokesperson told Reuters the vessel was not owned by Maersk but declined to comment further.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Angry farmers resort to vandalism after chilli prices fall in Haveri district
"Not Telangana culture..." BRS leader Kavitha slams CM Revanth for allegedly making Dalit Dy CM, minister sit on the floor
Russian official says 'scumbags' who vandalise ballot boxes face jail terms
Container rates drop to unsustainable levels, Maersk CEO says
Container rates drop to unsustainable levels, Maersk CEO says