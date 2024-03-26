Putin: prosecutors should fight corruption more effectively
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in televised comments on Tuesday that he expected prosecutors to fight against corruption more effectively.
Russian media reported earlier that the deputy head of Russia's federal customs service had been detained in her Moscow office as part of a corruption investigation.
