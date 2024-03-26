NCP wants to contest Nashik Lok Sabha seat but haven't sought ticket for myself or nephew: Bhujbal

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday denied demanding a ticket either for himself or his nephew Sameer Bhujbal for Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. He also said the Nationalist Congress Party led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, a constituent of the Mahayuti alliance, has asked for the Nahsik constituency but a final decision has not been taken yet.

Notably, BJP and the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, are holding discussions on which party will contest from the Nashik seat, currently held by Hemant Godse of Shiv Sena. Speaking on a seat-sharing formula of the Mahayuti alliance, Bhujbal said the NCP has been demanding an equal number of seats on par with Shiv Sena. ''I have not asked for a ticket either for myself or Sameer from Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. I met the chief minister to discuss some issues related to my educational institute,'' Bhujbal told reporters. He said Mahayuti members- Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP led by Ajit Pawar- have arrived at consensus on most of the seats they are going to contest. ''We have worked out a (seat-sharing) formula. Every party has taken stock of the situation for Lok Sabha candidates in every constituency. All parties will work to ensure victory of Mahayuti candidates, no matter who the candidate is,'' he said. Responding to a query on apprehension in Shiv Sena on whether NCP cadres will campaign whole-heartedly in Nashik, Bhujbal said he had worked with Sena workers in the past and that they should not be worried. ''I will work for everyone, and there will be no selective decision,'' he added.

Notably, Sameer Bhujbal of NCP (undivided) had represented Nashik constituency in 2009. ''Even though we (NCP) have asked for Nahsik constituency, no final decision has been taken as of now. We will talk about potential candidates whenever the decision is taken,'' Chhagan Bhujbal added.

