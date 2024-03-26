Left Menu

Uttarakhand: BJP's Baluni, Trivendra, Mala Shah file nominations for Lok Sabha polls

Uttarakhand: BJP's Baluni, Trivendra, Mala Shah file nominations for Lok Sabha polls
  • India

BJP candidates for Lok Sabha elections Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Anil Baluni and Trivendra Singh Rawat filed their nominations in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Congress candidate from Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha seat Jot Singh Gunsola also filed his nominations.

Shah, the BJP candidate from Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha seat, held a road show here in which Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other senior leaders participated.

Baluni filed his nomination papers from the Pauri Garhwal seat in the presence of Union minister Smriti Irani, state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt and former chief minister and present MP from the seat Tirath Singh Rawat.

Former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had filed his nominations online from Haridwar seat on March 22. He did it offline on Tuesday.

Cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, MLAs Umesh Sharma Kau, Khajan Das and a host of other party leaders also took part in the roadshow taken out by Shah from the BJP's Mahanagar office to Gandhi Road before filing her papers.

Shah has been winning the Tehri seat since the 2012 Lok Sabha bypoll.

March 27 is the last date for filing nominations for Uttarakhand's five Lok Sabha seats where polling will be held in the first phase on April 19.

