"No confusion among Mahayuti, seat sharing to be announced on March 28": Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that Mahayuti seat-sharing formula has been almost finalised and an announcement in this regard will be made on March 28. Ajit Pawar said that there is "no confusion among Mahayuti alliance" over seat-sharing.

"There is no confusion among Mahayuti. We sat together and decided on seat sharing. The BJP and Shiv Sena cooperated with us to decide the seats. 90 per cent of the decisions have been made. On March 28, all announcements will be made at a joint press conference with the BJP and Shiv Sena. Mahayuti will contest on all 48 seats," Ajit Pawar said while addressing a press conference. Ajit Pawar also informed that NCP State President Sunil Tatkare will contest on Raigad Lok Sabha seat.

Mahayuti is an alliance of the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra. Maharashtra will vote in five phases for 48 constituencies in the general elections.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats.The undivided NCP, part of the opposition alliance, contested 19 seats and won four. Following the split in 2022, the Shiv Sena, which had earlier formed a coalition government with the Congress and NCP, saw Eknath Shinde align with the BJP. (ANI)

