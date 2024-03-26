Left Menu

Protecting Palestinians a moral imperative, Pentagon chief tells Israeli counterpart

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday said it was a moral and strategic imperative to protect Palestinian civilians, calling the situation in Gaza a "humanitarian catastrophe," as relations between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sank to a wartime low. "In Gaza today, the number of civilian casualties is far too high and the amount of humanitarian aid is far too low," Austin said at the start of the meeting with Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 21:37 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday said it was a moral and strategic imperative to protect Palestinian civilians, calling the situation in Gaza a "humanitarian catastrophe," as relations between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sank to a wartime low.

"In Gaza today, the number of civilian casualties is far too high and the amount of humanitarian aid is far too low," Austin said at the start of the meeting with Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon. "Gaza is suffering a humanitarian catastrophe," Austin added.

The meeting between the two came after Netanyahu on Monday cancelled a separate visit to Washington by two of his most senior aides who were due to hear U.S. ideas about operational alternatives. Netanyahu's fraught relations with U.S. President Joe Biden broke down over Washington's decision not to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution seeking an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

