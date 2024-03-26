Left Menu

US urges Venezuela's Maduro to allow opposition candidate to run in election

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 21:51 IST
US urges Venezuela's Maduro to allow opposition candidate to run in election
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is deeply concerned that opposition candidate Corina Yoris has not been allowed to register for Venezuela's July election and urges President Nicolas Maduro to let all candidates run against him, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson also said the U.S. remains "committed to maintaining sanctions relief" for OPEC member Venezuela if Maduro upholds his electoral commitments that led to sanctions relief last year. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
3
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global
4
PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents PHDCCI EV Car Rally 2.0 from Delhi to Jaipur

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024