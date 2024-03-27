Yemen appoints Shayea Mohsen Al-Zindani as foreign minister, state news agency says
Yemen's presidential leadership council appointed Shayea Mohsen Al-Zindani as the country's new foreign minister, the state news agency Saba reported early on Wednesday.
Al-Zindani most recently served as Yemen's ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
