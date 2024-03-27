Legal team for Indonesia's Ganjar calls for president-elect's disqualification
The legal team for losing presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo called on Wednesday for the disqualification of president-elect Prabowo Subianto and for an election re-run, citing interference in last month's vote and violations of the constitution.
The call followed a similar request earlier Wednesday by rival candidate Anies Baswedan.
