"His decision is wrong, will benefit BJP": NCP (SCP) leader Clyde Crasto on Prakash Ambedkar going solo in LS polls

Crasto told ANI that if Prakash Ambedkar had any problem, he should have expressed it openly.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 17:22 IST
NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader, Clyde Crasto. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After Prakash Ambedkar of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi announced that the party will contest Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra alone, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) leader Clyde Crasto on Wednesday said that his decision is "wrong" and will only benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party. Crasto told ANI that if Prakash Ambedkar had any problem, he should have expressed it openly.

"It's his right to contest elections. There was always a doubt about what Prakash Ambedkar was going to do. We also felt that he was about to take a turn. He should have done this before only. Why did he take part in so many discussions? His decision is wrong. Now votes will be divided and this will benefit the BJP," he said. "If Prakash Ambedkar had any sorrow, he should have expressed it openly. If he doesn't speak, how will anyone know? Last time also he benefited BJP. The public is also understanding his behaviour and will respond," he added.

Meanwhile, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi announced on Wednesday the names of eight candidates for the upcoming elections, thus indicating that it would sever its ties with Maha Vikas Aghadi, or MVA, in Maharashtra. The VBA has named candidates for seats like Gadhciroli, Gondiua and Chandrapur where the Congress has already named candidates. The UBT Sena had announced a candidate for Sangli seat on Wednesday.

With this announcement, it is curtains for the expanded Maha Vikas Aghadi with Ambedkar's party contesting outside the alliance that comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). The VBA had been pushing hard to ally with the MVA to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.

The state will vote in five phases for 48 constituencies in the upcoming general elections. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

