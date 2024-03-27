Left Menu

French MPs debate outlawing discrimination against afros and braids

In the United States, at least 23 states have passed legislation aimed at protecting people from hair discrimination in the workplace and public schools. But in France, which prides itself on a culture of universalism that states that all people are equal, and which does not allow ethnic quotas, or even collecting data based on ethnicity, not all back the proposal.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-03-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 18:24 IST
French MPs debate outlawing discrimination against afros and braids
  • Country:
  • France

French lawmakers will vote on Thursday on much-debated draft legislation that would outlaw discrimination against dreadlocks, braids, afros and any other hair style, colour or texture. Olivier Serva, a Black MP from the French overseas territory of Guadeloupe, who drafted the bill, said it would allow victims of discrimination, which he says has "devastating impact", to win their cases in court.

"It's necessary to spell out clearly in our law that discrimination based on hair is illegal," he said. "There is a lot of suffering (based on hair discrimination) and we need to take this into account," he told Reuters.

Serva cited a 2023 study by Dove and LinkedIn that showed that two out of three Black women in the United States changed their hair for a job interview, and that Black women's hair was 2.5 times more likely to be perceived as unprofessional. In the United States, at least 23 states have passed legislation aimed at protecting people from hair discrimination in the workplace and public schools.

But in France, which prides itself on a culture of universalism that states that all people are equal, and which does not allow ethnic quotas, or even collecting data based on ethnicity, not all back the proposal. Conservative and far-right MPs, in particular, disagree with it.

Fabien Di Filipo, an MP for the conservative Les Republicains, argues that, since there already is legislation that bans discrimination based on looks, the draft bill is redundant. Speaking in the parliamentary committee that discussed the draft ahead of the full-house debate, he said: "Should we tomorrow expect a bill on discrimination against bald people, which I think are underepresented in shampoo ads?"

The bill, Di Filipo said, aims to import a U.S. mindset in French legislation. Serva rejected the argument, saying that there is equal suffering from hair discrimination on both sides of the Atlantic.

The bill, which aims to ban all discrimination against hair texture or hair cuts, would also protect blond women from sexist discrimination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J can contest evidence linking its talc to cancer, US judge rules; U.S. FDA approves Akebia's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J can contest evidence linking its talc to cancer, US...

 Global
2
International community urged to support Burundi in addressing human rights issues

International community urged to support Burundi in addressing human rights ...

 Global
3
Legal team of Indonesia's president-elect rebuffs losing candidates' bid to disqualify him

Legal team of Indonesia's president-elect rebuffs losing candidates' bid to ...

 Indonesia
4
3 Cryptocurrencies That Will More Than Triple Your Investment in Weeks: Dogecoin (DOGE), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Pepe Coin (PEPE)

3 Cryptocurrencies That Will More Than Triple Your Investment in Weeks: Doge...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024