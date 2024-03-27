"Earlier, vulgar songs used to be played on our festivals but this Holi...": CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that earlier vulgar songs used to be played on our festivals but this Holi, "Jo Ram Ko Laye Hai Hum Unko Laayenge" was being played everywhere. "Earlier so many vulgar songs used to be played on our festivals. But this time on Holi, only one song was being played everywhere "Jo Ram Ko Laye Hai Hum Unko Laayenge," he said.

Addressing a gathering at Ghaziabad today, CM Yogi urged people to vote in the Lok Sabha Polls. "On the voting day, we all have to vote because it will also be proof of our commitment towards Democracy. What a difference your one vote can make. Ram Lalla did not play Holi in Awadh for the last 500 years, but your vote proved that Ram Lalla will play Holi this time. Because of your one vote, Article 370 was removed from Kashmir. Could any other party be able to do this? This was the final nail in the coffin of extremism and terrorism in the country," CM Yogi said.

He asserted that there was no improved health and education, a conducive environment for doing business, and better connectivity in the country before 2014. "Earlier Ghaziabad was known for crime and filth but now it comes at number one among smart cities. This is change. Earlier there used to be riots but today nothing like this happens. Earlier, the Kawar Yatra was not held because some people would be in trouble. We have come to satisfy the society and for that, the Sanatana faith of India should be respected," he said.

Further, the Uttar Pradesh CM mentioned that the one who wants to work can do it, but whoever needs a holiday, will sanction it for his whole life. "Kawar Yatra will take place in UP whether other states accept it or not. We saw that the Kawar Yatra also went off brilliantly and 24 crore people came to Kumbh, but nothing happened. Right now peaceful darshan is going on in Ayodhya. One vote has brought this change," CM Yogi asserted. (ANI)

