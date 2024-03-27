Left Menu

'Congress is deeply immersed in corruption': Rajasthan CM Sharma

The people of Rajasthan are going to teach the Congress a bigger lesson in the Lok Sabha elections than in the Assembly polls. Addressing the nomination rally of BJP candidate Bhupendra Yadav in Alwar, Sharma accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot of nepotism.If the Congress is worried and Congress candidates are worried, then they are only worried about their sons.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday targeted the Congress, saying that the party has given nothing to the country and the state except lies and corruption.

He was addressing the nomination rally of BJP candidate Manju Sharma in Jaipur.

''The way these Congress people do the work of spreading rumours as soon as the elections come, they do the work of telling lies. Apart from lies and corruption, the Congress has given nothing to this country and the state,'' Sharma said.

''The Congress is deeply immersed in corruption. Its story starts with corruption and ends with corruption. They run on the basis of appeasement,'' he added.

Escalating his attack, Sharma said the people of Rajasthan have now understood the Congress and are going to teach it a bigger lesson in the Lok Sabha elections.

Taking a dig at the Congress' alliance with other parties like the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and the CPIM, he said, ''Those who have representation on one or two seats are being invited for the alliance. The people of Rajasthan are not going to be misled by the Congress. The people of Rajasthan are going to teach the Congress a bigger lesson in the Lok Sabha (elections) than in the Assembly polls.'' Addressing the nomination rally of BJP candidate Bhupendra Yadav in Alwar, Sharma accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot of nepotism.

''If the Congress is worried and Congress candidates are worried, then they are only worried about their sons. On one hand, Sonia Gandhi ji is worried about her son and on the other hand, Ashok Gehlot ji is worried about his son,'' the chief minister said.

