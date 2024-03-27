Left Menu

Ranaut row: Nothing else can be expected from party which insulted 'Matrashakti', Scindia slams Cong

A row erupted after Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate allegedly posted an offensive comment on actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is making her political debut from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat as a BJP nominee.Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there are four Shaktis in the country including women, youth, farmers, and the poor, Scindia said.He said every worker of the BJP is committed to uplifting these Shaktis under the leadership of PM Modi and resolved to take Bharat forward.Anyone who tries to show Matrashakti down will be taught a lesson by the people and that day is not far.

Ranaut row: Nothing else can be expected from party which insulted 'Matrashakti', Scindia slams Cong
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday alleged the Congress always insulted ''Matrashakti'' or maternal power as he slammed the offensive post against BJP candidate and actor Kangana Ranaut. Scindia, who is in the fray from the Guna constituency on the BJP ticket, said people will teach a lesson to those who try to demean the maternal power during upcoming elections. ''Nothing more can be expected from the party which never respected women. They always insulted Matrashakti,'' Scindia, who quit Congress in March 2020 to join BJP, told reporters. A row erupted after Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate allegedly posted an offensive comment on actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is making her political debut from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat as a BJP nominee.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there are four 'Shaktis' in the country including women, youth, farmers, and the poor,'' Scindia said.

He said every worker of the BJP is committed to uplifting these ''Shaktis'' under the leadership of PM Modi and resolved to take Bharat forward.

''Anyone who tries to show 'Matrashakti' down will be taught a lesson by the people and that day is not far. June 4 (when votes for Lok Sabha elections will be counted) is around the corner,'' the civil aviation minister said.

The Election Commission on Wednesday slapped show-cause notices on Shrinate for her offensive post.

