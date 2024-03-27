Maratha quota agitators try to block Pankaja Munde’s convoy in Beed district, police disperse crowd

A group of Maratha quota agitators on Wednesday tried to block the convoy of BJP's Beed Lok Sabha candidate Pankaj Munde. The police intervened and dispersed the crowd, said a senior police official. The process to register a case against the agitators was underway, the official.

The incident took place when Munde was on her way to attend a religious event at Kej in Maharashtra's Beed district. The agitators were shouting "Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha", showed videos of the protest which went viral on social media. "They were Maratha quota agitators who tried to stop the convoy of Pankaja Munde. She has enough security. The people were moved out of the way and the convoy was sent further as per the scheduled programme," the police official said. The police dispersed the agitators, he added. Munde told reporters, "The body language of these agitators was different. I have to find out whether they were really Maratha quota agitators. I could not see much as my supporters were around me." She said Maratha protesters had earlier shown her black handkerchiefs, calling it routine. "But the body language of these agitators was a little different," she said.

The BJP leader added, "I don't think they were supporters of (quota activist) Manoj Jarange's agitation. I don't think offences should be registered against these agitators." Munde, who was a minister in the previous Devendra Fadnavis government, lost from Parli in the 2019 Assembly polls to her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde. The BJP has nominated her from the Beed Lok Sabha seat, replacing the sitting MP and her sister Pritam Munde.

