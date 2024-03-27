"Neither BJP nor Congress have right to ask for votes": BRS MLA Mallareddy

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLA Mallareddy on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress do not have any right to ask for votes as both of them have destroyed everything. Addressing the party cadre at Telangana Bhavan today, the BRS MLA said, "The National parties are saying that they are going to win, how will the BJP and Congress win? Why will you win? Nobody has the face value. Neither BJP nor Congress has the right to ask for a vote. They haven't done anything. 75 years since Independence, they destroyed everything."

Earlier, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that Congress alone cannot tackle the Bharatiya Janata Party adding that it is the regional parties that have the power to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a meeting at Telangana Bhavan, KT Rama Rao said, "Congress party doesn't have the strength to stop Modi and BJP. That's why Mamata Banerjee in Bengal is saying Congress can't cross 40 seats. If anybody has the power to stop Modi, it's regional parties, it is KCR, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal."

On Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy remarks about Prime Minister Modi's governance in Gujarat, KTR said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calls 'Gujarat model fake' while Reddy is busy praising it. "Rahul Gandhi said Gujarat model is fake, Modi's younger brother Revanth Reddy says he will take Telangana in the way of Gujarat model. Rahul also said liquor scam is nothing and Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is injustice but Revanth reddy said that liquor scam happened and it's good to arrest Kavitha," he said.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19 to June 1 with counting of votes slated for June 4. Voting across all the 17 seats in Telangana will be conducted in a single phase on May 13. (ANI)

