Following are the top stories at 9.40 pm: NATION DEL130 DELHI-LD KEJRIWAL **** No interim relief for Kejriwal from HC, wife claims he will do 'big expose' on excise case Thursday New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita claimed her husband would do a ''big expose'' on the alleged excise policy scam in court on Thursday, even as the AAP supremo did not get immediate relief from the Delhi High Court which refused to interfere with his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. **** DEL109 ELECTIONS-DL-ATISHI-INTERVIEW-LG **** If President's Rule imposed in Delhi, it would be clear case of political vendetta: Atishi New Delhi: Delhi cabinet minister Atishi on Thursday said if President's Rule is imposed in the national capital in the aftermath of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, it would be a clear case of ''political vendetta''. By Saloni Bhatia and Vinod Tripathi **** DEL44 KEJRIWAL-US-LD DIPLOMAT **** India summons US diplomat over state dept remarks on Kejriwal's arrest New Delhi: India on Wednesday summoned a senior US diplomat and lodged a strong protest against Washington's remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. **** MDS27 ED-KERALA-CM-2NDLD DAUGHTER ****ED files money-laundering case against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, her IT firm Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money-laundering case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan and her IT firm for receiving ''illegal payments'' from a Kochi-based private firm, official sources said on Wednesday. **** CAL15 PM-2LD WB CANDIDATE **** Working to ensure money looted from poor in Bengal, attached by ED returned to them: PM Modi New Delhi/ Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he is working to ensure that nearly Rs 3,000 crore ''looted'' from poor people in West Bengal and attached by the Enforcement Directorate is returned to them. **** BOM38 NIA CHIEF-DATE-LD PROFILE **** Sadanand Vasant Date: 26/11 hero becomes new NIA chief New Delhi/Mumbai: He fought Ajmal Kasab and his LeT colleague Abu Ismail, received splinter injuries and held them off till he fell unconscious. On Wednesday, 16 years later, Sadanand Vasant Date was appointed head of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the specialised agency that came up in the aftermath of the three-day terror siege of Mumbai. **** CAL33 WB-BJP-DILIP-LD ALL APOLOGY **** BJP's Dilip Ghosh apologises for controversial remarks on Mamata; EC slaps show-cause notice Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh apologised on Wednesday for his contentious remarks on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while the Election Commission issued him a show-cause notice for the comments. **** CAL32 WB-2ND LD AIRPORT-AIRCRAFT **** IndiGo aircraft brushes wings of Air India Express plane at Kolkata airport Kolkata, Mar 27 (PTI) An IndiGo aircraft grazed the wings of an Air India Express plane at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday, leaving the wings of both aircraft damaged, officials said. **** BOM12 GA-NEPALESE WOMAN-TRACED **** Daughter of mayor from Nepal goes 'missing' in Goa, found in hotel two days later Panaji: Two days after the 36-year-old daughter of a mayor in Nepal was reported missing from Goa, she was traced to a hotel in the coastal state on Wednesday, police said. **** BUSINESS DEL119 BIZ-NIRMALA-ELECTORAL BONDS **** All major parties encashed electoral bonds; nobody has moral authority to say anything: FM New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that all major political parties have encashed electoral bonds and nobody has a moral authority to say anything as it was legal and according to law. **** FOREIGN FGN75 MALAYSIA-JAISHANKAR-CHINA ****Normalcy in ties with China will only be achieved based on traditional deployment of troops: Jaishankar Kuala Lumpur: Normalcy in bilateral ties with China will only be achieved based on the traditional deployment of troops and that will be the prerequisite for the relationship going forward with Beijing, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. **** FGN60 US-BRIDGE-SHIP-LD INDIAN CREW **** One Indian crew sustained 'minor injury' during collision with bridge in Baltimore: shipping company New York: One of the 22 Indian crew manning a crippled cargo ship which collided against a bridge in Baltimore has suffered a ''minor injury'' while the rest are all safe aboard the vessel, owners of the Singapore-flagged ship said on Wednesday. ****

