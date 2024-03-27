Left Menu

BJP govt misusing federal agencies to harass opposition leaders: Delhi Cong chief

He along with All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba and Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress president Pushpa Singh welcomed many women leaders from other political parties into the Congress fold.

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Wednesday said top leaders of his party and the INDIA bloc constituents will address the ''maha rally'' at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 as he accused the BJP government of misusing federal agencies to harass opposition leaders.

The INDIA bloc has announced the 'maha rally' following Kejriwal's arrest in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on March 21.

''The mega 'save democracy' rally on March 31 will be addressed by top leaders of the Congress and the INDIA bloc parties, strongly opposing the BJP government's determined attempt to misuse and undermine constitutional agencies to suppress and harass opposition leaders,'' Lovely said. He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre failed to utilise crores of rupees collected for pollution control.

The Delhi Congress chief held the BJP responsible for the air pollution in the national capital and said the party should apologise to the people of Delhi.

It was shocking that the Central Pollution Control Board spent only 20 per cent of the environment protection charge and environmental compensation collected for the eradication of air pollution in Delhi-NCR and protecting the environment, Lovely said. He along with All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba and Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress president Pushpa Singh welcomed many women leaders from other political parties into the Congress fold. Alleging that women faced most during the BJP's rule, Lovely claimed that women were seeing hope in the Congress.

