"Was working on the ideas of PM Modi": Navneet Rana after joining BJP

"For the last five years, I was working on the ideas of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, my ideology was no different. My husband MLA Ravi Rana also supported the BJP government in Maharashtra. PM Modi supports those working at the ground level, he gave me the ticket. BJP has honoured my hard work, and we will fulfil our resolve of crossing 400 by winning the election...I will work as a dedicated worker of the BJP," said Navneet Rana.

ANI | Updated: 28-03-2024 07:32 IST | Created: 28-03-2024 07:32 IST
Navneet Rana Joined BJP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Independent Member of Parliament (MP) Navneet Rana joined BJP in the presence of BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, in Nagpur. "For the last five years, I was working on the ideas of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, my ideology was no different. My husband MLA Ravi Rana also supported the BJP government in Maharashtra. PM Modi supports those working at the ground level, he gave me the ticket. BJP has honoured my hard work, and we will fulfil our resolve of crossing 400 by winning the election...I will work as a dedicated worker of the BJP," said Navneet Rana.

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "...She has supported every work done by PM Modi and accepted every bill that was presented in the parliament...Her joining the BJP will strengthen the party..." Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Navneet Rana from Amravati in Maharashtra and Govind Karjol from Chitradurga in Karnataka. Both seats are reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Caste community. Rana was elected from Amravati in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate.

After marrying BJP politician Ravi Rana, Navneet Rana began her career in politics. In 2014, she ran in her first election from Amravati on the NCP platform, however, she was unsuccessful. Later, running as an independent candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rana was chosen to represent Amravati. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while Congress won 52 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

