I-T notice served to me on already settled matter: Karnataka Dy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said he has received an Income Tax notice though the case against him was a 'settled matter'.

Accusing the Centre of harassing the opposition, the Kanakapura MLA and state Congress chief said the BJP was afraid of the Congress and the INDIA bloc.

"I too got a notice last night from the Income Tax, which is already a settled matter. I was shocked, as well as my personal assistant and all," Shivakumar said.

The DCM said, "The I-T officials were going to all the places even though the matter is in the court." There are many cases involving BJP leaders against whom no action is supposed to be taken, he said, but refused to make the details of the cases public.

I don't want to mention, including (cases against) sitting union minister from Karnataka, but for the last four-or-five years, no action has been taken. Nothing has been there. No witnesses have been called, no chargesheets have been filed," Shivakumar noted.

