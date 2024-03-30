Left Menu

Arunachal CM, his deputy among 10 BJP candidates elected unopposed in assembly elections

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 30-03-2024 19:25 IST
Arunachal CM, his deputy among 10 BJP candidates elected unopposed in assembly elections
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein are among 10 BJP candidates who were elected unopposed in the state assembly polls, an official said on Saturday. Khandu and nine others were elected unopposed following the closure of the nomination withdrawal period, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain told reporters here.

Khandu was the only person to file a nomination from the Mukto assembly constituency in Tawang district, while Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein won the Chowkham seat uncontested after his lone rival Bayamso Kri of the Congress withdrew his nomination on Saturday, he said.

"Single nomination paper has been filed in six assembly constituencies while in four others, opposition candidates withdrew their papers," he said.

Elections to other constituencies of the 60-member assembly and two Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

