Six candidates remain in fray for lone Mizoram LS seat

Altogether six candidates from five political parties and an independent were left in the fray for elections to Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha seat, a senior election official said on Saturday. The election will be held on April 19.

Mizoram Additional Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela said that none of the six candidates, including a woman, whose documents cleared scrutiny on Thursday, withdrew their candidatures.

Saturday was the last day of withdrawal of candidature.

In the 2019 polls too, there were six candidates including a woman.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), which is contesting the Lok Sabha polls for the first time on its own, has fielded political debutant Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, while main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) nominated sitting Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena.

The BJP fielded its state president Vanlalhmuaka and Congress nominated retired Mizoram Police Service (MPS) officer and former state home secretary Lalbiakzama, who is also a newbie in politics.

The People's Conference party fielded well-known singer and lyricist Rita Malsawmi (46). Former BJP leader and ex-Congress worker Lalhriatrenga Chhangte (59) is contesting as an independent.

