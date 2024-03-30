Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-03-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 20:06 IST
Modi interacts with BJP workers in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with the BJP's booth level 'karyakartas' or workers in Kerala through the Namo App and praised them for the hardwork they were putting in for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Modi said that the struggles faced by BJP workers in Kerala and the eagerness shown by them were beyond compare and interacting with such ''disciplined, sacrificing and hardworking'' karyakartas ''inspired and energised'' him.

A woman booth level president from Chengannur in Mavelikara constituency told the PM that they were working hard at the ground level to ensure victory for the NDA candidate -- Baiju Kalasala who belongs to the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) an ally of the BJP.

As part of that, she and other workers were going house-to-house and telling women about the various Central projects -- like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), Beti Bachao Beti Padhao -- meant for their benefit and they are happy to know about the same, the party worker said.

She also asserted that the saffron party will win this time from Kerala.

Kerala will vote on April 26 in the Lok Sabha elections, and the results of the entire nation's votes will be put out on June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

