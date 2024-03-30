Modi natural protector of women's rights: BJP Mahila Morcha member

Left Menu

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 30-03-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 21:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A BJP Mahila Morcha member on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ''natural protector of women's rights. ''Modi has not only given 30 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies but also kept women at the centre of most of his welfare schemes,'' BJP Mahila Morcha national general secretary Deepti Rawat told reporters here. Free cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme, free rations to 80 crore people, mudra loans or Jan Dhan accounts, women empowerment is at the centre of all schemes conceived by the prime minister, while the Congress's attitude to women stands in sharp contrast to his, she said. ''The party did not find even one single woman worthy enough to field for the Lok Sabha polls from Uttarakhand,'' Rawat said. By enacting the Nari Shakti Vandan law, which was pending for decades, and abolishing the practice of the Triple Talaq law, Modi put an end to what was happening to ''our sisters'' in the minority community for centuries, she said.

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

