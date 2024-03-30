Following are the top stories at 9.45 pm: NATION DEL64 CONG- LD TAX PROTEST **** Cong holds protests across country over income tax notices; BJP says it shows 'arrogance' of oppn party New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday held protests in many states against fresh notices from the income tax department for payment of Rs 1,823 crore and said it would not be intimidated by the Centre's ''tax terrorism'', but the BJP accused the opposition party of misleading the country after committing ''tax fraud'' and asserted that no one is above law. **** DEL52 BJP-CONG-TAX **** Congress would come down to single-digit tally in this Lok Sabha elections: BJP New Delhi: The Congress would come down to a single-digit tally in this Lok Sabha elections as it stands ''exposed'' before the people by the way it is trying to ''mislead'' them on the issue of Income Tax notice after indulging in ''tax fraud'', the BJP said on Saturday. **** DEL66 DELHI-LD INDIA BLOC RALLY **** Top leaders expected at INDIA bloc rally on Sunday in show of strength New Delhi: Top INDIA bloc leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Bhagwant Mann, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav will participate in a rally at the Ramlila ground on Sunday in what is seen as a show of strength and Opposition unity in the backdrop of arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal just before Lok Sabha polls. **** DEL51 DL-SUNITA-LD KALPNA-MEET **** Hemant Soren's wife meets Sunita Kejriwal, says Jharkhand stands with Delhi CM New Delhi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren met jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal here on Saturday, and expressed a mutual resolve to take far their fight. **** DEL43 BJP-LD-MANIFESTO COMMITTEE **** Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to head BJP manifesto committee for LS polls New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday announced a 27-member committee, which included several Union ministers and chief ministers, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to prepare its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls. **** BOM22 ELECTIONS-MH-SUNETRA PAWAR **** Pawar vs Pawar in Baramati: NCP fields Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra against sister-in-law Supriya Sule Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party on Saturday declared the candidature of Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, from Baramati Lok Sabha seat, pitting her against sister-in-law and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule from the home turf of Pawars. **** DEL62 ELECTIONS-BJP-CANDIDATES **** BJP names 11 more LS candidates; Mahtab from Cuttack, ex-ambassador Sandhu from Amritsar New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday named its candidates for 11 more Lok Sabha constituencies, fielding a number of leaders who joined it from different parties recently such as Bhartruhari Mahtab, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Sushil Kumar Rinku and Preneet Kaur. **** DEL27 ELECTIONS-UP-PM-MEERUT **** PM to address poll rally in UP's Meerut on Sunday, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary to be present Meerut /Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart his Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday with a rally in Meerut where the BJP has fielded actor Arun Govil of TV serial 'Ramayan' fame as its candidate. **** DEL61 ELECTIONS-UKD-MODI **** PM Modi to kickstart BJP's poll campaign for Uttarakhand on Apr 2 Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Uttarakhand by addressing a public meeting at Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district on April 2. **** DEL33 PREZ-2NDLD BHARAT RATNA **** Prez confers Bharat Ratna on ex-PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, 2 others posthumously New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday conferred Bharat Ratna on former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan and two-time former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, posthumously at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here. **** MDS15 ELECTIONS-KL-MODI-INTERACTION **** Modi interacts with BJP workers in Kerala Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with the BJP's booth level 'karyakartas' or workers in Kerala through the Namo App and praised them for the hardwork they were putting in for the coming Lok Sabha polls. **** DEL50 ED-KAILASH GAHLOT-4THLD SUMMONS **** Excise policy case: ED questions Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot for 5 hours New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate questioned Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot for about five hours on Saturday and recorded his statement in connection with a money-laundering investigation linked to the AAP government's now-scrapped excise policy, officials said. **** DEL63 INDIAN NAVY-LD PIRATES **** 9 pirates being brought to India to face legal action: Navy day after rescuing Iranian vessel New Delhi: A day after rescuing a hijacked Iranian fishing vessel and its 23-member Pakistani crew under an anti-piracy operation at sea, the Indian Navy on Saturday said the nine surrendered pirates are being brought to India for further legal action. **** DEL46 UP-MUKHTAR-3RDLD BURIAL **** Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest, thousands attend funeral procession amid tight security Ghazipur/Lucknow: Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was laid to rest in Ghazipur on Saturday amid a blanket of security as a large crowd took part in the funeral procession while a few people tried to forcibly enter the burial ground, giving tough time to police personnel trying to maintain order. **** FOREIGN FGN29 PAK-COURT-KHAN-PARTY-CONVICTION **** 51 Imran Khan supporters sentenced to RI in connection with May 9 violence Lahore: A Pakistani court on Saturday convicted 51 supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan for five years of rigorous imprisonment on two counts for their involvement in attacking key military installations last year.****

