Congress leaders suffering from Kangana phobia: BJP

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 30-03-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 22:03 IST
Himachal Pradesh BJP general secretary Bihari Lal Sharma on Saturday said the Congress leaders are suffering from Kangana ''phobia'' and making comments on her.

Insulting women was an old habit of the Congress leaders and several instances would unfold if you peep into the history, he said in a statement issued here.

The BJP has named Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut as its candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

''It seems the Congress leaders are suffering from Kangana phobia and making comments on her,'' he said, adding the Congress leaders are so much intoxicated with power that they are not able to differentiate between right and wrong.

He said that the people of Mandi, especially the women, would give a befitting reply to the remarks made by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate.

Congress leaders Shrinate and H S Ahir have kicked up a huge political row with derogatory comments on Ranaut and Mandi posted on their social media handles. Later, Shrinate had said that her account was hacked.

Meanwhile, former Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a clear vision of developed India and due to his relentless efforts there has been sea change in the country and India has become the fifth largest economy.

The benefits of welfare schemes and developmental policies of the Modi government have reached people and he would certainly become the PM for the third time, he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

