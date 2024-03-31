Left Menu

Country has only seen trailer of development, making roadmap for next five years: PM Modi at Meerut rally

The 2024 Lok Sabha election is not just for making a government but to make a Viksit Bharat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, asserting that people have only seen a trailer of development and his government was preparing the roadmap for next five years.Addressing his first rally in Uttar Pradesh after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule, Modi lauded Meerut as a land of revolution and revolutionaries that gave leaders like Chaudhary Charan Singh to the nation.Our government has already started preparations for the third term.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election is not just for making a government but to make a 'Viksit Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, asserting that people have only seen a ''trailer'' of development and his government was preparing the roadmap for next five years.

Addressing his first rally in Uttar Pradesh after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule, Modi lauded Meerut as a land of ''revolution and revolutionaries'' that gave leaders like Chaudhary Charan Singh to the nation.

''Our government has already started preparations for the third term. We are making a roadmap for the coming five years. Work is going on rapidly on what major decisions we have to take in the first 100 days.

''In the last 10 years, you have seen only a trailer of development, now we have to take the country much further,'' he said.

The prime minister said he has lived in poverty and ''that is why Modi understands very well the sorrow of every poor, the pain of every poor, the suffering of every poor''.

''So I made schemes to address every concern of the poor. We have not only empowered the poor, but we have also given them back their self-respect,'' Modi said.

Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, who recently joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, shared the dais with the prime minister at the rally.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Naib Singh Saini along with veteran actor Arun Govil of TV serial 'Ramayan' fame, who is the BJP candidate in the Meerut Lok Sabha seat, were present at the rally.

