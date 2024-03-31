NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 5 PM.

BOM11 ELECTIONS-GADKARI-INTERVIEW **** South will help reach Modi target of 370; BJP has highest TRP in country: Gadkari By Vijay Joshi and Sagar Kulkarni Nagpur: Avowing abiding confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of 370 seats, BJP leader Nitin Gadkari says the additional seats to its current strength of 288 will come from gains in southern India in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. **** BOM13 DEF-SOUTHERN COMMAND **** Technology absorption to be army's focus area: Lt Gen A K Singh Pune: Indigenisation, technology absorption and operational capability enhancement will be the focus areas of the army's Southern Command, according to Lt General Ajai Kumar Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command. **** BOM16 DEF-SOUTHERN COMMAND-TRAINING **** Pune-based Army Sports Institute training female athletes: Lt Gen A K Singh Pune: Pune-based Army Sports Institute will be imparting rigorous training to young female athletes to help them compete at national and international level, Lt General Ajai Kumar Singh, General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Command said on Sunday. **** BOM14 UDDHAV-LD BJP **** Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP over electoral bond issue, calls it 'Bhrasht Janata Party' New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday attacked the BJP over the electoral bonds issue, terming it ''Bhrasht Janata Party'' and claimed its real face has been exposed before the people. **** BOM15 ELECTIONS-MH-BJP-UDDHAV **** Uddhav calls BJP corrupt; Bawankule hits back with filmy jibe about khichdi, body bag 'scams' Mumbai: Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday attacked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and warned that several instances of corruption under the latter's regime are ready to be unearthed. **** BOM4 ELECTIONS-CG-BJP-BASTIONS **** LS polls: Cong eyes win in 6 seats which BJP never lost since formation of Chhattisgarh Raipur: Six out of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh have been the Bharatiya Janata Party's bastions where it never lost the elections since the state's formation in 2000. ****

