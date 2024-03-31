Left Menu

Janasena announces candidate for Visakhapatnam South Assembly seat South candidate
Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday announced C H Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav as the party's candidate for Visakhapatnam South constituency in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Following deliberations with senior party leaders, Kalyan confirmed the candidate for Visakhapatnam South seat.

''On Sunday morning, Kalyan deliberated on some important issues with party seniors and confirmed Vamsi Krishna's name as the candidate for Visakhapatnam South constituency,'' a Janasena press release said.

Currently, the actor-politician is canvassing in Pithapuram, the constituency from where he will contest the Assembly elections.

He visited a few temples in the constituency today.

As part of the seat-sharing deal among NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh, TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats.

The Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats. The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and counting of votes is slated for June 4.

